This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: An In-Depth Look at Hallowfall
The War Within
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
Paryah
Taliesin and Evitel
cover the latest news in
The Weekly Reset
. This week they cover what we'll be seeing in Patch 10.2.7: Dark Heart, as well as an in-depth look at the Hallowfall zone in the War Within Alpha.
World of Warcraft The War Within Alpha gives us Hallowfall for testing this week and we finally get to see Faelin Lothar and the Lamplighters, the Arathi airships, Belanar the Naaru crystal and the two new dungeons, Dawnbreaker and Priory of the Sacred Flame. We think it's one of the best zones ever made in WoW, and we will tell you why! We also cover patch 10.2.7, Dark Heart which releases this week!
Show Topics
Dragonflight: Dark Heart Content Update Notes
Design Your Own Personal Tabard in Patch 10.2.7
Patch 10.2.7 Dark Heart In-Game Cinematic
T&E have a
website
, you can catch them on their
Twitch Channel
for weekday streams and
YouTube
for more videos. You can also follow them on
Twitter
or even join their
Patreon
!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Krazmon
on 2024-05-04T18:36:10-05:00
This guy is a total knob.
Comment by
Sunbak
on 2024-05-04T18:40:05-05:00
This guy is a total knob.
Idk, he does this for a job and you're here complaining about it in WoWhead comments.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News