The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: 10.2.6 Secret Pirate Patch Ruined? How About that Hearthstone Event?



World of Warcraft finally launches it's super secret 10.2.6 Pirate patch tomorrow... on NA realms. But with no global release, half the playerbase are doomed to be spoiled for the patch that Blizz definitely don't don't think you should be spoiled for. Not ideal? We also look at the Hearthstone anniversary event fiasco and new changes to Mythic dungeons in Dragonflight season 4



