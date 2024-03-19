The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: 10.2.6 Secret Pirate Patch Ruined? How About that Hearthstone Event?

Yes, thank heaven for our separate EU Internet, phew!
Probably around 50% chance that there will be a catastrophic bug and EU et al. will be happy of the NA beta testing?
Remember, if you find a beneficial bug: exploit early and exploit often.
Blizzard should extend the Hearthstone event by another 48h to compensate for the outages.I hope, they let the 10.2.6 event last at least until the end of Season 3.
I mean it sucks but if you truly want to be surprised stay off wow sites ,off wow, and off social media for a day. It won’t kill you and then you’ll get your surprise, which honestly how big can it be it’s a minor patch that’s mostly just an event. Not knowing what the hearthstone event was before it launched wouldn’t have made it any better. We see how bad it started imagine how bad this new untested event will be.
Im prepared to be disappointed.
I don't know, I am perhaps one of those people who don't mind spoilers. It's different to know what happens and experience it. Like going to the theater. There's usually a whole abstract of the performance before watching it. Only thing it's not good to spoil is the ending.
The event will be:Be transformed into a pirate when you are within the Freehold zone.That's all.AWESOME!
But did they really have to schedule 2 very long maintenance days during the HS event? They couldn't do 1 before and 1 after?