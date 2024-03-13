The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: 10.2.6 Pirate Patch

it's all hype baby -- 24/7 hype wow train that never ends
They are both useless, who cares what their speculation is?
Wouldn't it have made more sense to post this, Idk, before the maintenance? LOLWhy would we care to hear speculation about Tuesday the 12th, when it's Wednesday the 13th?
The youtube-to-wowhead delay hurts this video even worse than usual. Being posted *after* the (admittedly flimsy and unlikely) theory was disproven.Also, I feel like just the way Tali phrases his predictions without any confidence indicator, this one especially was likely to generate people who only absorb the title and like 2 sentences and are now going "but BILZARD PROMISED!" (because let's be honest, the average commenter here skims the video at best, if they have even clicked play)
When they just said "March" instead of an actual date, I knew immediately we wouldn't be getting it until the very end of the month in all likelihood. Companies love to pull stuff like that where they say "Oh, it's coming out in May!" And then drop it on the 31st so that they're technically right--just after keeping people hanging for the entire month.
Do these people ever post anything that isnt rage clickbait?
DAE think blizz blew it?
You have lost the "Renowned Explorer" title...
roadmap says spring, were still in winter, why people dont get it?
O M F G DID BLIZZARD BLOW IT FIND OUT WITH THIS ONE SIMPLE TRICK :O:O:O:O :?
oh cmon it will not be pirates
Quite ironic that they complain bout blizzard keeping us in suspence while simultaneously making a clickbait title.I for one like that its actually hidden, better than knowin everythin months before its even out.
Wrong! hahaha. Speculation is pointless and wrong 99 times out of 100
This video seemed a little too clickbait-ish.Basically, giving Bellular energy.