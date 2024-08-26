This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.0
Beta
The War Within Twitch Drops: Ghastly Charger Mount & Watcher of the Huntress Pet
Live
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
iMX3
Two new items are up for grabs during the World of Warcraft
Support a Streamer
event over on Twitch coming with the launch of The War Within expansion!
This event starts on
August 26th
at 3PM PDT and lasts until
September 26th
at 10AM PDT. Here's what players can earn during this time:
IMPORTANT NOTE:
Players will need to link their Twitch account to their Battle.net account to earn the Mount reward. Players can link their accounts
here
!
Watcher of the Huntress Pet
Watcher of the Huntress
can be earned gifting
two Twitch subscriptions
to any Twitch streamer that is streaming World of Warcraft while Twitch Drops are active. Double check that the player has their game set as "World of Warcraft" on Twitch or the gifted subscriptions will not count!
Watcher of the Huntress
“To its foes, this Watcher’s innocent eyes belie the lethal danger of a prowling Huntress, waiting in the shadows.”
Ghastly Charger Mount
Ghastly Charger's Skull
can be earned by watching
4 hours
worth of World of Warcraft streams while these Twitch Drops are active.
Ghastly Charger's Skull
"Not all of Medivh's victims are gone for good."
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Moonlitenvy
on 2024-08-26T17:10:58-05:00
Ghastly Charger does not seem to be active yet.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News