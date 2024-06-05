The War Within Tier Set Bonus Design Philosophies - Simpler Designs for Season 1

The War Within Class Set Armor Design

Welcome to the War Within Beta!We’re excited to share the bonuses you’ll discover on Class Sets in The War Within.We’re aiming for relatively simple bonuses for these class sets to let Hero Talents breathe as the primary focus for The War Within Season 1. We’re still looking to influence gameplay in a light manner, but we want these sets to have a minimal impact on talent selection and as close to zero impact on Hero Talent selection as possible. Similar to the first season of Dragonflight, there are significant changes coming to classes and we would like to establish a baseline we can build upon throughout The War Within.It’s very important for us that these class sets do not influence Hero Talent Tree selection in meaningful ways. We’d like for players to feel like they can select either Hero Talent choice in any content they participate in. As we move through The War Within, we’ll be exploring ways to increase the complexity of class set bonuses while maintaining this as an obtainable and core goal.In terms of the gameplay levels players can expect from these bonuses, we aren’t looking to make these demand high levels of focus to optimize. These bonuses generally avoid things such as heavy cooldown reduction, large resource generation, and influencing talent selection particularly in the final gate.We’d also like to note that there are not currently any plans to change the acquisition of class sets in The War Within Season 1. As in 10.2 Guardians of the Dream, players will receive a Catalyst charge when the season begins and subsequent charges every other week.We consider the flow of testing, feedback, final design, and adjustments to be crucial to the success of an addition to the game like new class sets. It’s good to keep in mind that in the first season of The War Within, set bonuses are not intended to have the same high level of impact as previous seasons. As you test the new class sets in The War Within’s Beta and provide your feedback here, please review the following guidelines.To make a feedback post here, please provide:The types of feedback posts that are most useful include all of the above, and might also detail:We’re always on the lookout for posts describing major upheaval in established talent builds.To try these set bonuses in the Beta once they’re implemented, log into an endgame realm and look for Setzertauren near the current PvP and professions vendors in Orgrimmar and Stormwind City. Please share bugs you find via the in-game bug reporting tool and your feedback about the bonuses in this thread.