The War Within Season One Keystone Conqueror Title Revealed

wat
Should probably change 0.1% title to "Played a meta class/specialization for at least 8 hours a day throughout the season".
More interested what mount we are getting :)Hope a flying one
Should be the "Meta-driven hero" or "Meta-bound hero", the "void-carried hero" or "Puppet of Xalatath's bargain" or "spineless worshiper of the metabound hero". Some good alternatives for s2. :)
Are people really paying for this dookie ? Maybe season 2 when they can actually can communicate between devs and who ever writes those silly blue post
NO! You can't make me a thrall of Ifrit!I will resist! You cannot make me one of the Tempered!
I believe awarding a specific title for the top rating for spec X would be a better way to recognize this achievement. For example, a Frost Mage could receive the title "Tempered Frostbound Champion," an Arms Warrior could be named "Tempered Battleforged," and a Mistweaver Monk could earn the title "Tempered Serene Master." The "Tempered" part of the title could change each season, offering a fresh and unique designation each time. Additionally, you can only have one spec title per account.