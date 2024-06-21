The War Within Season 1 Mythic+ Dungeon Tuning on War Within Beta - More Instant Cast Spells

All right folks, let's get to it. Tell us why these changes are a harbinger for the end of the game & Mythic+.Oh and how Shaman are or aren't related.Chop chop!
Where shaman changes
"We heard that there was too many casts you had to interrupt and it forced players to play around heavy CC groups so we removed cast time !" :)
Volatile acid having no cast time isnt that the green swirl of knockback and death?Also huzzah siege of boralus still terrible but last boss is playable.somehow first boss of city of echoes not nerfed on the alerting shrill damage
Mythic plus: Sudden Death
Im just disappointed that season 1 only includes two new dungeons. That seems wrong in the start of a new expansion with new content.
How did Shadowlands dungeons enter the rotations isn't it too soon to go back?
Its a bit too early to know if this will work as intended, but if yes, it would be massive W (for me at least), provided it will be properly balanced. It might lead to decrease "burstiness" of healers AND they also solve the AOE stops as it would not be needed as much.I agree with those changes with hopes it will yield intended results.
Glad to see they're listening and immediately addressing issues, won't be any mistakes like the DF launch.
? Why are you all posting these when m+ testing is closed.. where did you even source all this..
Nice bliz wont uav to stop the cast if its instant right? And we wont have to play the game wen we die to these cool new insta casts GG
Prepare to see 0 healers in pugging m+ after 1 or 2 weeks of season launch, they feel weak and the damage and unavoidable damage is too high right now
As long incoming damage stays massively overtuned as it is right now (in both DF and TWW), those changes will just completely kill M+.