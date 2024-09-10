The War Within Season 1 Delves: Everything You Need to Know

Delve Revive Counter

How to Unlock Higher Delves Tiers

Reach Level 80

Complete the Main Story Campaign

Complete a Tier 3 Delve

Recommended Item Level for Delves



Tier Number Recommended iLevel

Tier 1 561+

Tier 2 564+

Tier 3 571+

Tier 4 577+

Tier 5 584+

Tier 6 590+

Tier 7 597+

Tier 8-11 603+



Delve Item Level Rewards

If you do not use a Bountiful Coffer key, loot is capped at Tier 3 dropping 554 gear.



Delve Tier Level Bountiful Delve Rewards Initial Upgrade Level Great Vault Initial Upgrade Level

1 561 Explorer 2/8 584 Veteran 1/8

2 564 Explorer 3/8 584 Veteran 1/8

3 571 Adventurer 1/8 587 Veteran 2/8

4 577 Adventurer 3/8 597 Champion 1/8

5 584 584 Veteran 1/8 603 Champion 3/8

6 590 Veteran 3/8 606 Champion 4/8

7 597 Champion 1/8 610 Hero 1/6

8 603 Champion 3/8 616 Hero 3/6

9 603 Champion 3/8 616 Hero 3/6

10 603 Champion 3/8 616 Hero 3/6

11 603 Champion 3/8 616 Hero 3/6



More About Bountiful Delves

If a player fails a Bountiful Delve by running out of Revives, they can zone out of the Delve and it will remain Bountiful . If you plan to open the chest and fail the Revive Counter, it is strongly recommended to zone out to optimize rewards.

. If you plan to open the chest and fail the Revive Counter, it is strongly recommended to zone out to optimize rewards. Bountiful Delves cannot be repeated after they are completed, regardless of if a player uses a Key or not. When unlocking higher Tier Delves, do NOT run Bountiful Delves!

after they are completed, regardless of if a player uses a Key or not. When unlocking higher Tier Delves, do run Bountiful Delves! There are 4 total Bountiful Delves per day available on the World Map. Check our Today in WoW section on the front page for all of the Bountiful Delve locations!

Season 1 Pinnacle Delve: Zekvir's Lair

Complete Zekvir's Lair before Season 2: Nemesis.

Complete Zekvir's Lair solo before Season 2: Let Me Solo Him.

