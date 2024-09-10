The War Within Season 1 Delves: Everything You Need to Know

How can it be live when the servers just went down?
It makes no sense that a delve with recommended ilvl of 590 to run drops 590 gear. How are you expected to progress? Usually in other content (raids/mythics) you can go in at a lower ilvl than the loot that drops. In order to like, be rewarded with gear improvements. Either this system is trash or the numbers in this article are off.
Question is does dying once diminish the loot or is it depleting the the loot counter that does it? Do we know for sure?
Those recommended item levels are too high. Blizzard's intended item level for content is never the same as what the content drops. I can do a tier 3 just fine in 525 gear, for example.General rule for content difficulty is about 15 item levels lower than what the content drops.
How does the revive counter affect "the quality of loot earned at the end of the Delve"?
Will these delves drop crests equivalent to the difficulty?
I really hope that Blizzard increase the Great Vault rewards to a +10 delve, and reward a 623 item (mythic 1/6) item. RNG from the Great Vault is already painful enough, and only having 3 choices for those who only M+ each week for a mythic item is painful.Plus, why would anyone do a delve if they can get a mythic item from M+ from the great vault? Why do a delve beyond the first few weeks for the gear, when they don't give mythic level items, which makes it obsolete as the season progresses.At a minimum, great vault reward should scale to a +10 each week for delves and reward a 623 item like M+This gives 6 choices of a 623 item per week, which massively helps with RNG.
...why is the recommended level the same as the gear level that drops?