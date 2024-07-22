The War Within™ Season 1 and Raid Schedule Overview - Mythic+ Not Open with Heroic Week

Just the Facts

7/22 : Dragonflight Season 4 PvP Ladder Closes and Mythic+ 0.1% title rating qualification ends.

: Season 4 PvP Ladder Closes and Mythic+ 0.1% title rating qualification ends. 7/23: Pre-Expansion Content Update Goes Live

Pre-Expansion Content Update Goes Live 7/30: Pre-Expansion Event Goes Live

Pre-Expansion Event Goes Live 8/20: PvP Pre-Season begins with weekly resets

PvP Pre-Season begins with weekly resets 8/22 : The War Within Early Access begins, Normal Dungeons open

: Early Access begins, Normal Dungeons open 8/26: The War Within Goes Live Globally at 3:00 pm PDT with Heroic Dungeons and Dragonflight Season 4 PvE rewards are retired.

Goes Live Globally at 3:00 pm PDT with Heroic Dungeons and Season 4 PvE rewards are retired. 9/10 : The War Within Season 1 Begins with Heroic Raids, Raid Finder Wing 1, Mythic 0 Dungeons, Heroic Seasonal dungeons, a new World Boss, and PvP Season 1

: Season 1 Begins with Heroic Raids, Raid Finder Wing 1, Mythic 0 Dungeons, Heroic Seasonal dungeons, a new World Boss, and PvP Season 1 9/17 : Mythic raids and Mythic+ dungeons open, Raid Finder Wing 2 opens, raid Story Difficulty opens

: Mythic raids and Mythic+ dungeons open, Raid Finder Wing 2 opens, raid Story Difficulty opens 9/24: Raid Finder Wing 3 Opens

Dragonflight™ Season 4 End Dates

Draconic Gladiator: End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 arena ladder (requires 150 games won in Dragonflight Season 4).

Draconic Legend: End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder (requires 50 games won in Dragonflight Season 4).

The War Within

Ara-Kara, City of Echoes (Levels 70-80)

Priory of the Sacred Flame (Levels 70-80)

The Rookery (Levels 70-80)

The Stonevault (Levels 70-80)

Cinderbrew Meadery (Level 80)

City of Threads (Level 80)

Darkflame Cleft (level 80)

The Dawnbreaker (Level 80)

Kordac, the Dormant Protector

Aggregation of Horrors

Shurrai, Atrocity of the Undersea

Orta, the Broken Mountain







Difficulty





Pre-Season





Season 1





Great Vault









Normal





554





554





-









Heroic





Explorer 4 (567)





Adventurer 4 (580)





Veteran 4 (593)









Mythic





-





Veteran 4 (593)





Champion 3 (603)









+2





-





Champion 1 (597)





Champion 4 (606)









+3





-





Champion 1 (597)





Hero 1 (610)









+4





-





Champion 2 (600)





Hero 1 (610)









+5





-





Champion 3 (603)





Hero 2 (613)









+6





-





Champion 4 (606)





Hero 2 (613)









+7





-





Hero 1 (610)





Hero 3 (616)









+8





-





Hero 1 (610)





Hero 4 (619)









+9





-





Hero 2 (613)





Hero 4 (619)









+10





-





Hero 2 (613)





Myth 1 (623)







The War Within™ is almost upon us and with it, a new season will begin with new dungeons, new rewards, and new challenges.The current season of PvP content will end at 10:00 pm PDT the night before maintenance in each region—July 22 at 10:00 pm PDT for NA, July 23 at 22:00 CEST for EU, and July 24 at 22:00 in Korea and Taiwan.With the season’s end, it will no longer be possible to earn PvP seasonal rewards, titles, or Dragonflight Season 4 rankings, and titles will be awarded in the weeks after the season ends:Players can still queue for rated PvP modes for Honor, Conquest, and progress toward the faction-themedmount for Horde or Alliance.Mythic+ 0.1% title rating qualification ends will also end on July 22 at the same time as the PvP season ends.All PvE rewards currently available within Dragonflight Season 4 will no longer be available as of August 26.With the start of Early Access on August 22, Normal difficulty dungeons will become available.With the launch of the expansion on August 26, Heroic difficulty dungeons will be available to play.On September 10,Season 1 will begin with Heroic and Raid Finder Wing 1 of Nerub-ar Palace opening, Mythic 0 dungeons also become available along with Heroic Seasonal dungeons and the new World bosses.On September 17, Mythic raids, Raid Finder Wing 2, Mythic+ dungeons and raid Story Difficulty will open.On September 24 Raid Finder Wing 3 will open.Stay tuned to the official site for more information on