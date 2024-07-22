The War Within™ Season 1 and Raid Schedule Overview - Mythic+ Not Open with Heroic Week

The War Within™ is almost upon us and with it, a new season will begin with new dungeons, new rewards, and new challenges. Just the Facts
- 7/22: Dragonflight Season 4 PvP Ladder Closes and Mythic+ 0.1% title rating qualification ends.
- 7/23: Pre-Expansion Content Update Goes Live
- 7/30: Pre-Expansion Event Goes Live
- 8/20: PvP Pre-Season begins with weekly resets
- 8/22: The War Within Early Access begins, Normal Dungeons open
- 8/26:The War Within Goes Live Globally at 3:00 pm PDT with Heroic Dungeons and Dragonflight Season 4 PvE rewards are retired.
- 9/10: The War Within Season 1 Begins with Heroic Raids, Raid Finder Wing 1, Mythic 0 Dungeons, Heroic Seasonal dungeons, a new World Boss, and PvP Season 1
- 9/17: Mythic raids and Mythic+ dungeons open, Raid Finder Wing 2 opens, raid Story Difficulty opens
- 9/24: Raid Finder Wing 3 Opens
Dragonflight™ Season 4 End Dates
The current season of PvP content will end at 10:00 pm PDT the night before maintenance in each region—July 22 at 10:00 pm PDT for NA, July 23 at 22:00 CEST for EU, and July 24 at 22:00 in Korea and Taiwan.
With the season’s end, it will no longer be possible to earn PvP seasonal rewards, titles, or Dragonflight Season 4 rankings, and titles will be awarded in the weeks after the season ends:
- Draconic Gladiator: End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 arena ladder (requires 150 games won in Dragonflight Season 4).
- Draconic Legend: End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder (requires 50 games won in Dragonflight Season 4).
Players can still queue for rated PvP modes for Honor, Conquest, and progress toward the faction-themed Vicious Dreamtalon
mount for Horde or Alliance.
Mythic+ 0.1% title rating qualification ends will also end on July 22 at the same time as the PvP season ends.
All PvE rewards currently available within Dragonflight Season 4 will no longer be available as of August 26.
The War Within
With the start of Early Access on August 22, Normal difficulty dungeons will become available. Dungeons
- Ara-Kara, City of Echoes (Levels 70-80)
- Priory of the Sacred Flame (Levels 70-80)
- The Rookery (Levels 70-80)
- The Stonevault (Levels 70-80)
- Cinderbrew Meadery (Level 80)
- City of Threads (Level 80)
- Darkflame Cleft (level 80)
- The Dawnbreaker (Level 80)
With the launch of the expansion on August 26, Heroic difficulty dungeons will be available to play.
On September 10, The War Within
Season 1 will begin with Heroic and Raid Finder Wing 1 of Nerub-ar Palace opening, Mythic 0 dungeons also become available along with Heroic Seasonal dungeons and the new World bosses. World Bosses
- Kordac, the Dormant Protector
- Aggregation of Horrors
- Shurrai, Atrocity of the Undersea
- Orta, the Broken Mountain
On September 17, Mythic raids, Raid Finder Wing 2, Mythic+ dungeons and raid Story Difficulty will open.
On September 24 Raid Finder Wing 3 will open. Dungeon Item Rewards:
Difficulty
Pre-Season
Season 1
Great Vault
Normal
554
554
-
Heroic
Explorer 4 (567)
Adventurer 4 (580)
Veteran 4 (593)
Mythic
-
Veteran 4 (593)
Champion 3 (603)
+2
-
Champion 1 (597)
Champion 4 (606)
+3
-
Champion 1 (597)
Hero 1 (610)
+4
-
Champion 2 (600)
Hero 1 (610)
+5
-
Champion 3 (603)
Hero 2 (613)
+6
-
Champion 4 (606)
Hero 2 (613)
+7
-
Hero 1 (610)
Hero 3 (616)
+8
-
Hero 1 (610)
Hero 4 (619)
+9
-
Hero 2 (613)
Hero 4 (619)
+10
-
Hero 2 (613)
Myth 1 (623)
Stay tuned to the official site for more information on The War Within
