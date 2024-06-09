The War Within Releases August 26th - Early Access on August 22nd

neat trailer
Sooner than I expected. I figured the pre-patch would be in August and release in September. So I guess pre-patch is going to be at the end of July.
Even tho I hate the fact we get DF 2.0 (no real new features compared to DF) and Zaralek "inside a box" feeling, this trailer was !@# amazing.edit: after we got fakeMoP's ending date, was it really a question when TWW comes out? :)
How did yall know this 43 minutes ago? I just saw the reveal now on youtube...
LETS GOOOO
Amazing trailer that connects the whole WoW history to the World Soul Saga!
neat trailer, but tbh its way sooner than I expected
Still a shame about the epic edition release thing.
Cool, so the real release date is the 22nd
Trailer was awesome, im readyJust hope they wont kill of Xal'atath.
This is going to be the most rushed expac ever, what the ^&*!
Secound half of trailer ok decent enought but very pointless just showcase of few chars, first half....reusing trailers now? Reused content was just the start. Also does this mean we get prepatch around july?
Love that trailer. Earlier than expected. I can't help but wish the tone in game was similar to this trailer. Feels like two different games.
So does this mean Remix characters can't take part in the prepatch event?
Just bought my early access so I can be ahead of everyone else
Too soon... buggy mess inc
August 26th seems a bit too soon with how the beta is going. I would of expected prepatch be august 26th.
Little worried about how short the beta period is in this case. Trailer is neat, but I don't know how I feel about doing a flashback episode where the original footage wasn't even redone to match current standards.Iunno. I get that the whole point of these "mini expacs" was to get the content out quicker and on a more consistent basis, but there's a big difference between doing things more efficiently and doing them faster.
Great timing for me! The early release coincides with my work schedule so I can play all weekend!