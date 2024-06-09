The War Within Releases August 26th! - Blizzard Blog

Help defend Azeroth from the shadows below when World of Warcraft: The War Within™ launches on August 26 at 3:00 p.m. PDT worldwide. Heed the call and take your place in the opening chapter of the Worldsoul Saga™, a thrilling trilogy that begins in the depths of Khaz Algar.
Rally together to battle against malevolent forces and lurking perils. Traverse through four expansive new zones, take on dangerous dungeons and raids, uncover the secrets within Delves alongside an NPC companion— either alone or with friends—, and unlock the Earthen, a new playable race, discover new Hero Talents, embrace the Warbands system, and more!
Pre-Purchase World of Warcraft: The War Within
*Future expansions not included in WoW: The War Within purchase.
**Available on or before December 31, 2024.
***If you already have Dragonflight on your account, it will not be re-granted.
†Beta Access and Early Access dates subject to change. Early Access duration is 3 days.
††In-game items not available in WoW Classic games. Boost only usable on the WoW® game account on which it was purchased or redeemed.
- Upgrading to the Heroic or Epic Edition will not re-grant in-game items previously unlocked on your account.
- Requires World of Warcraft, Internet connection, and Battle.net® Account and desktop app.
- Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time.
Join The War Within Beta Test
The beta test for The War Within is now live!
is now live! Over the course of the test, we’ll be inviting community veterans, press, fansites, friends, and family to check out the upcoming expansion and give us feedback. Players who purchase or who upgrade to the Epic Edition
of The War Within
will also gain immediate access to the beta and gain a minimum three-day early access
to the expansion. Learn more in our previously published article
.
About the War Within
Journey through never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with wonders and lurking perils, down to the dark depths of the nerubian empire, where the malicious Harbinger of the Void, Xal’atath, is gathering arachnid forces to bring Azeroth to its knees.
Freed long ago of the black blade that once bound her, she is now the Harbinger of a new era of the Void’s dark machinations. Her message is clear. The Black Empire has fallen. The Old Gods are dead and their ancient blood runs deep within the cracks of the world. We, the heroes of Azeroth destroyed them and the Harbinger watched all along. While the Black Empire has failed, Xal’atath seeks to set in motion the rise of a new dark legacy —one that knows our strengths and will seek to test them against a terrible power, the nerubians of Azj-Kahet.
Xal’atath has conscripted the nerubian queen, Ansurek, and offered her people a new future in which they would rise from their isolation and become a mighty kingdom once again. We will not find the nerubian soldiers of the Lich King here, but a mighty stronghold of nerubians as they once were—deadly survivors of the mythic wars that have played out repeatedly over thousands of years.
In return for their loyalty, Xal’atath has granted the nerubians the means of a dark evolution that will turn the nerubians into a new kind of ferocious and terrifying soldiers. Our Heroes
Several of Azeroth’s greatest heroes will rise to the call of the Radiant Song, and many will face their own unique challenges along the way.
- Anduin Wrynn: Having survived his ordeal with Domination, he will grapple with his relationship with the Holy Light that he no longer feels worthy of.
- Thrall: He is seeking a connection to the visions spreading across the world and working to find his new place within the Horde.
- Magni Bronzebeard: Long the Speaker of Azeroth, he will confront the heavy weight of that responsibility once and for all.
- Alleria Windrunner: Her journey will be central to the events and themes of the War Within. She, as a void hunter, must use all of her capabilities to hunt down Xal’atath while being torn between her own nature and the maddening call of the Void to which she is attuned. Along this adventure she will have a unique rivalry with Xal’atath whose twists and turns will come to define the nature of this new conflict.
This chapter is only the beginning of the saga.
Beneath the surface of Azeroth, an expansive world exists, fraught with danger and waiting to be explored.
The Isle of Dorn
Discover the land of Khaz Algar, off the western shores of Pandaria and home to the Earthen. Their capital city, Dornogal, will become the new meeting ground for the Horde and Alliance.
The Ringing Deep
This gigantic cavern serves as the home of the Machine Speakers, Earthen who maintain the gigantic Titan machines of old.
Hallowfall
Lit by a massive crystal at its center, this bright underground zone is home to the Arathi who are engaged in a continuing battle against the nerubians.
Azj-Kahet
The pinnacle of nerubian society where Xal’atath, Harbinger of the Void, has been gathering and mutating nerubian forces to create an unstoppable army.
For players who are concerned about entering into a space filled with spiders, there will be an arachnophobia filter that can be turned on which will convert spider creatures into crabs.
Meet the Earthen
We’ve met Titan-forged Earthen before in Ulduar and other places, but this society of Earthen has been isolated within Khaz Algar for a long while and have developed their own manners and customs.
It is up to the heroes of Azeroth to aid the Earthen and find a way to unite them once more and replenish their numbers. Earthen as a New Allied Race
Earthen will also unlock as a playable race. Replenishing the culture’s dwindling numbers by either joining the Horde or the Alliance. Players will be able to choose either faction to begin their journey.
There are many customizations that will be coming for these Earthen including different gem encrustations, beards for all body types, skin colorizations, and more. Learn more from our previously published article.
Dungeons
There will be 4 level-up dungeons and 4 maximum-level dungeons that are available in each of the four new zones.
Level-Up Dungeons
Maximum Level Dungeons
The Rookery
Cinderbrew Meadery
The Stonevault
Darkflame Cleft
Priory of the Sacred Flame
The Dawnbreaker
City of Threads
Old City
If you don’t want to use the Dungeon Finder to take part in dungeons with other players, you can continue the campaign story with Follower Dungeons which will be available to play through in all level-up dungeons.
Nerub’ar Palace Raid Dungeon
The Nerub’ar Palace raid dungeon will offer eight boss encounters. Located in Azj-Kahet, it will result in the culmination of the story we see play out involving the machinations of the nerubian empire and Queen Ansurek’s collaboration with Xal’atath. Players can also expect new tier rewards for their valiant efforts.
New Features
- Delves: Deep beneath the surface lies treasure vaults waiting to be discovered. Explore these world instances solo or with up to four friends, along with an NPC companion, to defeat bosses and gain epic end-Learn more about Delves in our overview article.
- Warbands: Expand the potential of your alternate characters with account-wide progression across your family of characters on your Battle.net® account. Share your Warband Bank access, War Within Renown, achievements, collections, and more. Visit our latest article to learn more about Warbands.
- Hero Talents: Rise to new heights of power with new Hero Talent trees. Each class specialization has access to two choices of self-contained Hero Talent trees inspired by iconic Warcraft® universe archetypes. Revisit our previous Hero Talent previews to get a glimpse at what is in development.
- New Battleground: Deephaul Ravine
- Professions: New Recipes and Enchantments, updated NPC Work Orders
- UI Updates: Improved quest icons to make types of quests clearer.
- Skyriding (previously Dragonriding): Take to the skies on one of your favorite flying mounts with all new flight mechanics. Learn more in our Skyriding overview article.
We look forward to having you join us in the many new adventures in Khaz Algar.