The War Within PTR Build 55478 Now a Release Candidate Build

BOOM Pre-patch in 2 weeks noice <3
"players should not expect to see many more major changes before release" and there it is....YIKES.As always i will be avoiding launch and beginning my journey in Azeroth in the xx.2 patch when the game is actually in a playable state.
That's actually a big concern considering the huge number of bugs and stability issues.
Guess we are getting this uninspired login screen then. Oh boy, oh boy.
"The War Within PTR Build 55478 is now a Release Candidate build! With the Pre-Patch expected to launch in just two weeks on July 23rd, this is unsurprising, but does indicate that players should not expect to see many more major changes before release."based on what?
I hope Guardian Druid gets some love before Season 1 in TWW. Elune's Chosen seem quite fun considering I enjoy the Astral Bear build but you don't have enough talents to build around the Elune's Chosen espeically since the ability, Lunar Beam, the whole Hero tree is centered around isn't even picked up as an Astral Bear so we already need to drop a talent just to pick it up.And after having to drop a talent for Lunar Beam you can't actually build around the two big things in the Hero Tree. Lunar Calling, Thrash being converted to Arcane Damage which would need 2 more talent points form somewhere to Flashing Claws to increase both damage and healing of Thrash.And Astral Insight which makes Incarnation buff Arcane damage by 10% which would need 2 points investment since without Ursoc's Guidance for the CDR on Incarnation it's just a slightly better Berserk and seeing as Thrash gets quite a boost during Berserk a Astral Incranation Thrash build would be kinda cool but with where Lunar Beam and Moonfire related talents are placed you can't even any of them in to a working Incarnation Thrash build.