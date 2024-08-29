The War Within: Professions Weekly Knowledge Point Tracker WeakAura

This one is much better:Myu's Knowledge Points Trackerhttps://wago.io/L7lpDrqUO/Has item source info, waypoints, collapsible list, both weekly and one-time sources.
Inscriptors you mean scribes?
Tried the above and it's not doing everything I needed.I recommend "Myu's Knowledge Points Tracker" also recommended by YT Crafter "Penguin":https://wago.io/L7lpDrqUO
+1 to the Myu's Knowledge Points Tracker linked above by others. Far and above the best (and it collapses when clicked so it doesn't cover half your screen when not needed)