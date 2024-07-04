This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The War Within Profession Tree Calculator Now Live
The War Within
Posted
33 minutes ago
by
Penguinr2gt
Wowhead's The War Within Profession Tree Calculator is now live and updated for all new specializations!
The War Within will continue to utilize the same revamped specialization system introduced in Dragonflight. However, Blizzard has modified these new trees to ensure that the upcoming expansion feels unique and interesting.
Are you having a tough time determining whether or not you want to be a Transmutation Master or Potion Master first? You can now use this calculator to explore the new specialization paths and create a plan for the future. Additionally, your build is also automatically saved in the URL, so you can easily save and share your ideas with others.
Each specialization tree has a variety of nodes that you can spend your Knowledge Points on. When a node is selected, the right-side of the calculator gives you a closer look into the perks associated with that node. As you put more points into each category, you will unlock new crafting bonuses for your profession. You can view what bonuses you've earned in the section below our calculator.
The War Within is still in Beta, so please expect changes related to these profession specializations. We recommend that you check back frequently to make sure you do not miss any important updates. Have fun planning!
Wowhead's The War Within Profession Tree Calculator
1
Comment by
blackbean1471
on 2024-07-04T04:16:11-05:00
neat!
1
