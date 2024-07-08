The War Within Pre-Patch PTR Development Notes - Arcane Nerfed

The War Within Pre-Expansion PTR has been updated. Please note that some of these changes will be hotfixed into the PTR over the course of the week.CLASSES
EVOKER
- DRUID
Swiftmend healing increased by 15%.
- Restoration
Wild Growth healing increased by 15%.
- Rejuvenation healing increased by 15%.
- Regrowth healing increased by 15%.
HUNTER
- Devastation
Eternity Surge damage increased by 15%.
- Imminent Destruction is no longer the capstone, and has swapped positions with Feed the Flames.
MAGE
- Survival
Grenade Juggler has been updated – Casting Explosive Shot reduces the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by 2 seconds.
- Grenade Juggler and Sulfur-Lined Pockets procs will no longer grant the cooldown reduction effect. Tooltip will be updated in 11.0.2.
- Bombardier is no longer consumed by Sulfur-Lined Pockets or Grenade Juggler procs.
Frost
- Arcane
High Voltage base chance decreased to 10% (was 20%).
- High Voltage proc chance increase per failure increased to 10% (was 5%).
- Aether Attunement damage bonus decreased to 100% on primary target and 50% on secondary targets (was 150% and 100% respectively).
- Fixed an issue that was allowing procs such as Orb Barrage and Energy Reconstitution to generate Clearcasting.
- Arcane Blast damage reduced by 5%.
- Arcane Missiles damage reduced by 5%.
- Arcane Barrage damage reduced by 10%.
PALADIN
- Death’s Chill now stacks up to 12 times.
- Time Anomaly now grants a temporary Water Elemental when it procs Icy Veins.
- Refreshing Icy Veins no longer breaks Fractured Frost, Slick Ice, Death’s Chill, or Thermal Void for the duration of the refreshed Icy Veins.
- Glacial Spike damage increased by 10%.
- Cryopathy and Splintering Ray are no longer a choice node.
- The location of nodes in Gate 3 have been adjusted.
SHAMAN
- Holy
Holy Light’s healing decreased by 20%.
- Imbued Infusions now reduces the cooldown of Holy Shock by 1 second (was 2 seconds).
Restoration
- Enhancement
Elemental Blast damage reduced by 25%.
This change has been reverted.
- Torrent now increases Riptide’s initial healing by 20% and its critical strike rate by 10%.