The War Within Pre-Patch PTR Development Notes - Arcane Nerfed

DRUID



Swiftmend healing increased by 15%. Restoration



Wild Growth healing increased by 15%.

Wild Growth healing increased by 15%. Rejuvenation healing increased by 15%.

Regrowth healing increased by 15%.

Devastation



Eternity Surge damage increased by 15%. Imminent Destruction is no longer the capstone, and has swapped positions with Feed the Flames.

Survival



Grenade Juggler has been updated – Casting Explosive Shot reduces the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by 2 seconds. Grenade Juggler and Sulfur-Lined Pockets procs will no longer grant the cooldown reduction effect. Tooltip will be updated in 11.0.2.

Bombardier is no longer consumed by Sulfur-Lined Pockets or Grenade Juggler procs.

Arcane



High Voltage base chance decreased to 10% (was 20%). High Voltage proc chance increase per failure increased to 10% (was 5%).

Aether Attunement damage bonus decreased to 100% on primary target and 50% on secondary targets (was 150% and 100% respectively).

Fixed an issue that was allowing procs such as Orb Barrage and Energy Reconstitution to generate Clearcasting.

Arcane Blast damage reduced by 5%.

Arcane Missiles damage reduced by 5%.

Arcane Barrage damage reduced by 10%.

Death’s Chill now stacks up to 12 times.

Time Anomaly now grants a temporary Water Elemental when it procs Icy Veins.

Refreshing Icy Veins no longer breaks Fractured Frost, Slick Ice, Death’s Chill, or Thermal Void for the duration of the refreshed Icy Veins.

Glacial Spike damage increased by 10%.

Cryopathy and Splintering Ray are no longer a choice node.

The location of nodes in Gate 3 have been adjusted.

Holy



Holy Light’s healing decreased by 20%. Imbued Infusions now reduces the cooldown of Holy Shock by 1 second (was 2 seconds).

Enhancement



Elemental Blast damage reduced by 25%.



This change has been reverted.

Torrent now increases Riptide’s initial healing by 20% and its critical strike rate by 10%.

The War Within Pre-Expansion PTR has been updated. Please note that some of these changes will be hotfixed into the PTR over the course of the week.