The War Within Pre-Patch Hotfixes: July 31, 2024

where is the hotfix that makes the game playable
Why did you Fun-Detect Zen Flight, Blizz? Monks have been able to mount from that forever, and it's not like it compares to druid flight form.
Always enjoyed my little Zen Flight/mount niche. R.I.P.
Where is the hotfix to make the prepatch event actually make sense?
Surely now that they cancelled mounting during Zen flight, they'll make it a proper flight form with Skyriding. Right? RIGHT?
How about we Hotfix away the Lag and make the event actually playable?
So where is the hotfix that fixes all the broken pre-Dragonflight raid bosses? Like Sylvanas is mythic SoD? It's been over a week :/