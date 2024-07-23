The War Within Pre-Patch Extended Maintenance on Tues July 23rd

Looking forward to it! :D
Warbands here we come!
Oof, big L for the work from home enjoyers. My disappointment is immeasurable, and my day is ruined.
I've never been so happy to be at work, missing the entire maintenance period. I'll eat my words when I get home and see it's been extended till my bed time.
calling it now. it's going to be extended multiple times more last minute.
Seems to be the standard scheduled time for a patch these days. Sometimes it comes up quicker but for this one I'm expecting a delay or two.
Can't wait for hero talents when the realms come up.I wasn't gonna put a /s but the last post made me rethink.So here's a /s
Fairly normal, 6pm est for patch days like this is pretty common
Can't wait for people to lose half of their collections during the bug-free Warband conversion.
They are def gonna fk this up, LOL. I wouldnt expect this time to hold.
The downtime will go past 6pm Eastern Time. My guess is that you won't be able to login until 8pm 😛
Warbands are coming and joining guilds on any realm! When the patch goes live, I will delete tons of alts that are only there for a realm or still hold some gold! Summer clean time!
Being on the east coast sucks for modern WoW. Awfully long wait times. Oh well, I can go enjoy other stuff at least, like reading a good novel or mowing my lawn that's been desperately needing a trim due to all the rain I've been getting... Nah, I'm just gonna complain like everyone else does!I'm looking forward to taming new pets. Seeing Fetid Devourer be tameable makes me happy, even if it's a Hydra for some dumb reason. That ain't no three-headed lizard.