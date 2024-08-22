The War Within - Powers Within Official Trailer





The War Within draws near! Get back in the fight with World of Warcraft: The War Within—early access begins today with the Epic Edition!



Follow the journey of five heroes as they confront the shadows lurking beneath Azeroth and unleash heroic new abilities through the new Hero Talents system. Discover your own heroic abilities and rise to the challenge against insurmountable odds.



Get back in the fight with the Epic Edition and play Early Access starting today. World of Warcraft: The War Within launches globally on August 26th.



