The War Within Pathfinder Requirements Added - How to Obtain Steady Flying in Khaz Algar

The War Within Pathfinder
- Complete the War Within achievements listed below:
Rewards: Steady Flight in Khaz Algar
- The Isle of Dorn - Complete the main leveling storyline in the Isle of Dorn.
- The Ringing Deeps - Complete the main leveling storyline in the Ringing Deeps.
- Hallowfall - Complete the main leveling storyline in Hallowfall.
- Azj-Kahet - Complete the main leveling storyline in Azj-Kahet.
- Khaz Algar Explorer - Explore all the regions of Khaz Algar, revealing the map for all the four main zones.