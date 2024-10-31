The War Within Patch 11.0.7 Development Notes - Call of Siren Isle

The War Within: 11.0.7 Content Update Development Notes

Face old enemies and unravel new mysteries.

A new currency—Flame Blessed Iron—is available to trade for items like mounts, pets, gear, and transmogs, as well as upgrades for a powerful new ring—Cyrce’s Circlet—which can be found by players. Flame Blessed Iron is also used to spawn one of three event bosses on the island, giving players an additional opportunity to earn unique rewards.

Add some spark to your adventure when you collect items across the Siren Isle to help release Thrayir, Eyes of the Siren—an electrifying storm crow mount—from its bonds.

Humans and Kul Tiran will gain new Arathi ear customizations. Head over to the Barber Shop to change up your appearance.

RACIAL UPDATES



Developer’s note: We’re making updates to several racial abilities with the goal of increasing the viability of some underrepresented races. Many of these abilities have fallen behind naturally within the game’s ecosystem and our hope is that targeted tweaks will help promote increased diversity of racials across all content types.

Draenei



Gift of the Naaru cooldown reduced to 2 minutes (was 3 minutes).

Rugged Tenacity’s effect increased by 50%.

Light’s Judgment radius increased to 10 yards (was 5 yards) and its visual size increased.

Light’s Judgment’s damage increased by 40% and it now deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.

Holy Resistance has been renamed to Holy Providence and now increases healing done by 1%.

Stats granted from Ancestral Call increased by 30% and now increases one of your two highest secondary stats.

Arcane Pulse damage increased by 300% and now reduces movement speed by 80% (was 50%). Duration reduced to 8 seconds (was 12 seconds).

Spatial Rift movement speed of the rift increased by 80%, duration is increased to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds), and maximum range increased to 35 yards. The visual effect has been updated and no longer appears for party members.

Entropic Embrace: Proc activation rate adjusted, now increases healing and damage by 5% for 12 seconds (was duplicate healing/damage). Now functions with absorbs.

Bag of Tricks healing and damage increased by 40%.

Bag of Tricks now decreases enemy movement speed by 80% for 4 seconds and increases ally movement speed by 20% for 4 seconds. Now only affects a single target.

Darkflight now stacks its speed bonus with other movement increasing effects.

Regeneratin’ no longer cancels from periodic damage effects, its cooldown is now 3 minutes (was 2.5 minutes), and heals for 50% of your maximum health (was 100%).

Embrace of Akuna healing increased by 300% and chance to trigger increased by 250%.

Embrace of Bwonsamdi effect increased by 50%.

Embrace of Kimbul chance to trigger increased by 400%.

Cross-faction groups can now queue for dungeons. Dungeons will require a fully premade group and party members who leave will not be replaced.

Orluna the Kyrian Path of Ascension armor vendor now allows any class to buy her Discordant cosmetics, regardless of armor type.

Cross-faction groups can now queue for unrated PvP.

Siren Isle’s Cyrce’s Circlet Gems have the following reductions in PvP combat:



Thunderlord’s Crackling Citrine – Damage reduced by 75% in PvP combat.

Squall Sailor's Citrine – Damage reduced by 75% in PvP combat.

Undersea Overseer’s Citrine – Damage reduced by 75% in PvP combat.

Windsinger’s Runed Citrine – Secondary stat enhancement reduced by 75% in PvP combat.

Stormbringer’s Runed Citrine – Secondary stat enhancement reduced by 75% in PvP combat.

Mariner’s Hallowed Citrine – Heal reduced by 75% in PvP combat.

Legendary Skipper’s Citrine – Effect reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Seabed Leviathan’s Citrine – Stamina and damage reduced by 75% in PvP combat.

Storm Sewer’s Citrine – Absorb reduced by 75% in PvP combat.

Fathomdweller’s Runed Citrine – Mastery reduced by 75% in PvP combat.

Old Salt’s Citrine – Heal reduced by 75% in PvP combat.

Pairing with the release of the specialization respec option, we are deploying some balance changes to several profession stats to bring them closer together in value.



Multicraft – Average number of extra items created via a Multicraft crit reduced by 30%.

Resourcefulness – Average percent of reagents returned on a Resourcefulness crit increased by 50%.

Inscription



Total bonus amount of additional goods Multicraft produces from the Multitasking tree reduced to +50% (was +100%).

Total bonus amount of additional goods Multicraft produces from the Less is More tree reduced to +50% (was +100%).

Total bonus amount of additional goods Multicraft produces when crafting Polishing Cloth in the final point of the Additional Embroidery tree reduced to +10% (was +50%).

A “disruption” option has been added to the “Gameplay Sabotage” category when reporting players for misbehavior.

Tooltips have been added to chat tabs on mouseover.

Macroing Pings can now use reference numbers:



/ping Attack = /ping 1

/ping Warning = /ping 2

/ping Onmyway = /ping 3

/ping Assist = /ping 4

/ping Look = /ping 5

/ping Threat = /ping 6

This Public Test Realm (PTR) is a testing environment for upcomingcontent.In addition, we are adjusting several specialization tree bonuses to Multicraft:The following icons have been updated with higher resolution artwork: Local Stories (map), player arrow (map), and quest type (quest log).The Group Manager pane has received visual updates for clarity.At max zoom on the map, quests will be placed in their actual location instead of consolidated in the quest hub.By default, the in-game camera has been adjusted so it is less likely to jump when environmental objects are between the player and the camera.Mousing over the Delver’s Journey progress bar will now display how much progress has been made towards the next reward and towards completing the track.Upon reaching a focused destination in the world, the focus state will clear and a message will display in the middle of the screen confirming that the destination has been reached.