The War Within Patch 11.0.5 Known Issues and Information

11.0.5 KNOWN ISSUES

Some quests that push an item to a player’s bags when accepted may not display as available if the player does not have 1+ open bag slots.



In this situation, after making room in your bags, you may need to log out and back in to cause the quest to appear.

Jewelcrafting NPC crafting order recipes may not be listed with the correct names and icons in the Patron list.

In some cases, completing a quest or logging in with the quest completed does not always unlock the expected transmog.

We’re aware of and working to fix display issues with some gear, such as rogue boots.

Bonus Objectives may not provide credit after the dungeon is complete. For example, optional bosses that are defeated after the final boss may not satisfy their related criteria to update the associated objective as complete.

The War Within patch 11.0.5 is now live. Please read the following for a list of known issues that we're working on and further information about this update.