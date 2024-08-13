The War Within Patch 11.0.2 Extended Maintenance until 3:00 PM PDT

We've had enough extended maintenance for the next five months after last time. Blizzard has our collective permission to finish ahead of schedule without issue this time.
Going by the trend EU might get expansion early :D
Imagine not having a life outside of WoW. It's just a few hours for 1 day. Touch grass
I'd rather have the extended maintenance now rather than with launch (which will, undoubtedly, still have extended maintenance). So I'm largely fine with this. No biggie, really.
I hope they fix the freezing problem after a loading screen when a character is in a cross-realm guild.
Hi wowhead team it's completely unrelated to the article but since your UI refresh (which looks good), the frontpage news articles appear really shorter as only 4-5 words can fit before the rest of the sentence is cut, so i'm wondering if you could either increase the width of the news panel or lower the news titles' font size. thanks
Rent due type post
Thanks for the update, it's been on the Launcher since at least Saturday tho. Already planned for an extended nap tonight! 😀
Lmao why do they even bother announcing these times anymore? Just say “down for the day, maybe back online between midnight and 3 am east if you’re lucky.” This way people don’t need to waste a day off from work/life staring at a screen.
Hopefully the few extended downtimes so far in the pre-patch cycle lessen the risk of a massive downtime upon expac launch since these updates have introduced most of the new systems being added to the game in TWW. It is guaranteed that there will still be a sizeable downtime on the expac launch but there is at least some hope that it will not have to be continuously extended past whatever they estimate due to game instability and coding/LUA issues (i.e. turning an 8 hour downtime into a 14 hour downtime).
Why can't extended maintenance be done during night time?....