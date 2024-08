The War Within Original Soundtrack Now Available Online

Music From World of Warcraft: The War Within

Let the music fromweave you through an auditory escapade into the dangerous lands of Khaz Algar—sweeping you high into the gleaming light of Beledar in Hallowfall and beyond the perilous web of darkness within Azj-Kahet.00:00:00:00 - The War Within by Leo Kaliski, Jake Lefkowitz, Adam Burgess, Neal Acree, Glenn Stafford, David Arkenstone, Jason Hayes00:16:19:13 - Echoes of the World Soul by Adam Burgess, Leo Kaliski00:21:46:04 - Heed Her Call by Adam Burgess00:26:07:12 - Harbinger of the Void by Leo Kaliski00:29:59:02 - To Face the Dark by Adam Burgess00:33:04:00 - Dornogal by Jake Lefkowitz00:39:54:07 - Stone's Throw by David Arkenstone00:45:37:04 - Unbound by Jake Lefkowitz, David Arkenstone00:50:45:10 - The Wilds by Adam Burgess, Leo Kaliski00:56:39:28 - Gundargaz by David Arkenstone00:59:24:19 - Earthenworks by Jake Lefkowitz01:06:00:20 - Nerub'ar by Neal Acree, Jake Lefkowitz01:09:44:22 - Taelloch by Leo Kaliski01:16:00:09 - Bloom in the Deeps by Adam Burgess, David Arkenstone01:21:50:29 - The Silken Path by Leo Kaliski01:26:52:11 - Legacy of Arathor by Glenn Stafford, Adam Burgess01:31:15:04 - The Darkening of Beledar by Jake Lefkowitz, Glenn Stafford, Adam Burgess01:36:57:01 - Sacred Flame by Leo Kaliski01:41:03:26 - Galleons of the Sky by David Arkenstone, Adam Burgess01:45:59:18 - Holders of Hope by Adam Burgess, Jake Lefkowitz01:49:53:11 - City of Threads by Jake Lefkowitz, Leo Kaliski01:55:17:10 - Long Live Ansurek by Neal Acree, Leo KaliskiListen to the music on iTunes Spotify , and Deezer