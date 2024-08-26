The War Within Original Soundtrack Now Available Online

Let the music from The War Within™
weave you through an auditory escapade into the dangerous lands of Khaz Algar—sweeping you high into the gleaming light of Beledar in Hallowfall and beyond the perilous web of darkness within Azj-Kahet.
Music From World of Warcraft: The War Within
00:00:00:00 - The War Within by Leo Kaliski, Jake Lefkowitz, Adam Burgess, Neal Acree, Glenn Stafford, David Arkenstone, Jason Hayes
00:16:19:13 - Echoes of the World Soul by Adam Burgess, Leo Kaliski
00:21:46:04 - Heed Her Call by Adam Burgess
00:26:07:12 - Harbinger of the Void by Leo Kaliski
00:29:59:02 - To Face the Dark by Adam Burgess
00:33:04:00 - Dornogal by Jake Lefkowitz
00:39:54:07 - Stone's Throw by David Arkenstone
00:45:37:04 - Unbound by Jake Lefkowitz, David Arkenstone
00:50:45:10 - The Wilds by Adam Burgess, Leo Kaliski
00:56:39:28 - Gundargaz by David Arkenstone
00:59:24:19 - Earthenworks by Jake Lefkowitz
01:06:00:20 - Nerub'ar by Neal Acree, Jake Lefkowitz
01:09:44:22 - Taelloch by Leo Kaliski
01:16:00:09 - Bloom in the Deeps by Adam Burgess, David Arkenstone
01:21:50:29 - The Silken Path by Leo Kaliski
01:26:52:11 - Legacy of Arathor by Glenn Stafford, Adam Burgess
01:31:15:04 - The Darkening of Beledar by Jake Lefkowitz, Glenn Stafford, Adam Burgess
01:36:57:01 - Sacred Flame by Leo Kaliski
01:41:03:26 - Galleons of the Sky by David Arkenstone, Adam Burgess
01:45:59:18 - Holders of Hope by Adam Burgess, Jake Lefkowitz
01:49:53:11 - City of Threads by Jake Lefkowitz, Leo Kaliski
01:55:17:10 - Long Live Ansurek by Neal Acree, Leo Kaliski
