The War Within Official Cinematic | Shadows Beneath | World of Warcraft

letssss goooothe visuals for the troll elf are definitely similiar to bending but look so good. I honestly am pumped to hear more about this race. I wonder if it will tie into qonzo
After playing Wrath Classic last year I'm kindof tired of Nerub'ar. Going to be a long 2 years until we get to see void mommy
Dang that was a sick looking crab near the end!
Hell yeah, had a feeling that there was more to the footage they used in the "launch date announcement" trailer. That said, I'm kind of surprised that these cinematics are the only 'official' acknowledgement of the Harronir so far.
Dunno why ... her face in this kinda weirds me out.
Pure perfection! Just like that, now I pray for the half troll/half elf race to be playable. Simply amazing stuff! Hyyyyyyyyyyyyyype!
Sweet, the new Avatar / Diablo crossover series is finally here.
FOR THE VOID!
Earthen Dwarves get a crazy cool bit here. At first, it looks like nothing but a lone dwarf struggling, but then you see he's JACKED AS HELL, doing what modern machinery does with his bare hands. What an absolute unit. The whole aesthetic of the slag being knocked off of the immense molten metal object was satisfying, and the visuals of the forge area were intense without being over the top. Well, minus the GIGANTIC PRESS and MASSIVE CHUNK OF MOLTEN METAL. Sometimes, less is more, and those two features were plenty.Faerin Lothar's bits were... well, they existed. The only good part was when the army behind her lit up. Her just standing there and gearing up normally was fairly boring. I've said it plenty of times, but they really shouldn't have been showing her off so much. She's a surprise character tied to the story down there. To be honest, I'm kind of sick of seeing her already with how much she's flaunted. I'm sure someone is going to take this out of context and drop an R card on me, but the fact is that she's been shown off way too much prior to this trailer. Orweyna crawling through the underbrush, then going full tribal dance was so very visually appealing. The primal roaring added to her fancy dance, and the setting's colors mixed with her glowing tattoos really made for a nice view. Like Faerin though, she really shouldn't have been so visible. Sure, seeing a very hairy "Troll" woman dancing is plenty interesting since Blizzard literally does not care about female trolls at all, but having her as a silhouette with only her piercing eyes and glowing tattoos would've elevated her scene so much.The Nerubian queen had a great intro; no words were need to show how terrifying she is. The close-up to her face was unsettling in a good way. Though she's going to basically just be a throwaway first raid tier boss, this is still a nice intro without making her a repetitious character like Faerin and Orweyna. This is the first time we see her up close, and it left an impact.Of course, knaifu is waifu. Nothing needs to be said here.My only real complaint outside of the bits above though is that we've seen like 80% of this trailer since the beta started. They've sprinkled in so much of this trailer here and there already, so this mostly felt like a compilation rather than a "new" trailer. Doesn't stop it from being a mostly cool trailer though. Excuse the wall of text.
Wonder whose wiggler that is with the Spider Queen