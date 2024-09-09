The War Within Mythic+ Tier Lists Updated for Patch 11.0 - Class Rankings for Season 1 Dungeons

make L for priests
these tier lists shouldn't even be published.... baddies doing a +4 key wont take classes because of a tier list lol
Huge L for druids that don't like being the punching bag spec
Actual clown behavior, tier list monkeys farming clicks off of bad data
I'm curious on where this data is from? Twitch chat or beta where a majority of specs had bugs?
Tier lists are like the clickbait of the gaming world. lol
This is some ind of random generator of tier list? Or what?
This is a very, very cooked tierlist.
Hi Twitch Chat !
All these classes can easily manage +2 to +10 All that Blizzard cares about, after that... who cares
Damn, paladins suck at everything this time around.
Single worst and most incorrect tier list ive ever seen. Lmfao who the hell is writing these nowadays. they need to pass on the torch to someone else xD
beta players spammed m+ and "created meta" no wonder ppl got brain f****ed by such kinda posts and then u wait 2-8h in queue to get invited for a single key... because of....meta... ...and after 1st pack or somewhere in the middle +/- some random dude leaving
rofl could this possibly be anymore low effort? Doubt it. Not even a single sentence of rationalization/justification nope, 'here's my list!'wowhead posts some terrible !@#$ some times....
Both shaman specs in A tier? Am I dreaming? Glad to main evoker/shaman so far
I play dev evoker and prot pally, guess I gotta reroll now, am I right wowhead? Whoever came up with this *!@# list is lost about how WoW works.
How can someone be so stupid and believe this !@#$ing tier list?