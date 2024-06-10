The War Within Mythic+ Testing Begins With New Affixes on Thursday, June 13th

The Stonevault

The Dawnbreaker

Ara-Kara, City of Echoes

City of Threads

Grim Batol

The Necrotic Wake

Mists of Tirna Scithe

Siege of Boralus

Reckless - Non-boss enemies without mana ignore 20% armor with their attacks, but their armor is reduced by 30% and they take 10% increased Arcane damage.

Thorned - Non-boss enemies without mana inflict Physical damage to their attackers when attacked, but take 10% increased Holy and Shadow damage.

Attuned - Non-boss enemies with mana inflict 20% increased magic damage, but take 10% increased Nature damage and 30% increased damage from Bleed effects.

Focused - Non-boss enemies with mana have 30% increased Haste, but take 10% increased Frost and Fire damage.

Greetings!The War Within dungeon testing begins on PTR realms this week. The test period will begin today Thursday June 13th at 10:00 PDT (13:00 EDT, 19:00 CEST), and end Tuesday June 18th at 10:00 PDT (13:00 EDT, 19:00 CEST). Please note that the test period may be adjusted in the event of technical difficulties.The following dungeons are available for testing on Mythic and Mythic+ difficulty:Affixes will rotate daily on beta realms to expedite their testing:During the test period you’ll be able to acquire and customize the level and dungeon of Mythic Keystones by talking to the Keystone Vendor in Stormwind or Orgrimmar, and the nearby Dungeon Teleports NPC will assist you with transportation. We look forward to hearing your feedback!