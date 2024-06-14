The War Within Mythic+ Season 1 Dungeon Timers

Lol i thought the title said "The War Within Music + Season 1 Dungeon Timers" and I was like, huh that's an interesting article.. was kinda disappointed to not hear some new music.
oh boy i sure love staying half an hour for a single dungeon
I actually like the length of Uldaman, so lets not assume everyone wants them short. Variety is good. There are always Delves if you want something shorter.
NO. No Shadowlands content, STOP.
It would be nice if Dungeon length was 18-28mins, rather than anything above.
no 40 min dugeons ?BIG W
Would be cool if dungeon timers were all 20-30 minutes long. 35 minutes at the absolute max. Or if that is not an option, at least make the dungeons give 15 crests for timing and 10 for untimed.
People complaining about the timers really don't understand them. It's for completing the dungeon in time for the next key level. Not the average playthrough of the dungeon. Most of the time you should be clearing these dungeons well before the timer unless you're pushing the key level super high.
I mean YES SL dungeons will give me PTSD because I have so many bad memories from that xpac but if I try to be honest for 2 minutes, the dungeons were actually one of the only good things.(still don't like it though it's too soon lmao)taza market is one of my fav m+ and necrotic wake is indeed fire
Thats some very good dungeon timers. Compared to Dragonflight where timers were not uncommonly 10-20 minutes longer. People forget that you'll beat the timer not by seconds. Realistic time to actually finish the dungeon +1 is even shorter than that.I'm especially hyped about SL dungeon. If not for everything else, SL was a good M+ pool
Blizzard when will you revert affix decisions for S1?still waiting