UPGRADE SYSTEM



Hero track loot from Mythic+ now drops at a maximum of 1/6 (was 2/6). Myth track has been extended to 6 steps (was 4).

With the War Within Beta update coming later this week, we’d like to share the update notes ahead of time for feedback: