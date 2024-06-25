This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The War Within Mythic+ Affix Update: Fortified and Tyrannical Active in +10 Keystones
The War Within
Posted
6 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
Blizzard has updated their initial
Mythic+ Affixes in The War Within blue post
to clarify that while Fortified and Tyrannical initially alternate, both will become active in +10 and higher keystones.
I’ve updated the OP:
Keystone levels +2 through +11 have the following affixes:
+2 Xal’atath’s Bargain affixes appear on a weekly rotation.
+4 Fortified or Tyrannical is active, alternating on a
weekly rotation.
+7 Challenger’s Peril is active on all keystones.
+10 Tyrannical or Fortified is active, alternating on a
weekly rotation.
+10 Tyrannical and Fortified are active.
The one that was not active at +4 that week becomes active at +10.
