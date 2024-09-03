The War Within Max Level Campaign Chapter 5 - A Light in the Dark Playthrough (Story Spoilers)

*Beep Beep Beep Beep*END SCENE!
Grandpa's Vaporized corpse wasn't even cold before blizzard dusted it off and brought him back. Wake up old man there's still some story to wring from your decrepit body!
If you don't see the death happen on screen, then you cannot assume the death occurred.
I think a lot of people assumed Khadgar wasn't actually dead but man... this quick for that resolution huh?
this light quest is so broke
WoW the NPCs finally remembered we have crazy OP reviving abilities. It’s funny how they just selectively use this.
The crudest, lowest, most manipulative and cheapest storytelling trick in the book.Glad he's not dead, ofc.
how do you get the quest? i been stuck at 'wait for word from alleria'
I too, can't find how to pick up this quest. Ugh. It's been disabled. https://www.wowhead.com/news/new-content-temporarily-disabled-346390
Guess Turalyon got a little bit of hope about being able to get touched by Alleria. Second baby incoming, the child of light and darkness. Ohh I can't wait but that's as far as my head canon goes.
hahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Thank &*!@ they didn't kill off Khadgar
Pretty lame how Turalyon got left behind so that the loser patrol could go with Alleria. Even more amusing is how Khadgar gets the hug and not HER OWN HUSBAND. That's not even mentioning how Khadgar is friends to both of them, not just Alleria. Being Turalyon is suffering.Also, I hate how soft Alleria and Xal'atath look. Like, they look so weird being all smooth and pristine in a setting where you don't have the luxury of being that smooth and pristine.
Of course he's not dead.He is needed for the next expansion to rebuild a bigger and better Dalaran and it goes back to it's crater in EK.
MY BOY IS ALIVE LET'S @#$%ING GOOOOOOOO
Like the story direction, hate how we get there. Everything feels like it's a sprint to the finish; Alleria's hunger for vengeance, Anduin's connection to the light, the mystery surrounding Khadgar's fate, and the confrontation with Xal'atath, conclude before they've had any time to breathe or be explored. What is up with the pacing? Why did Xal'atath peace out without so much as a fight? I sincerely hope I encountered some bugs, but I had no idea that we chose to 'spare' queen Neferess until the optional dialogue concluding the scenario. The story itself is great, the telling of it, less so.'The Momentary Skirmish Within' would be a more fitting name for the expansion.