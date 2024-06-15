This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
The War Within Max Level Campaign Chapter 4 Playthrough (Story Spoilers)
The War Within
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
Neryssa
We have played through Chapter 4 of the max-level campaign in The War Within Alpha, and bring you all the details!
WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!
Chapter 4: The Machines March to War
Chapter 4 of the War Within max level campaign begins with Alleria in Dornogal. She tells us that High Speaker Brinthe sent us an urgent missive asking for us, as she wants to investigate a mysterious signal in the Deepforge Golemworks, one of the defunct golem manufacturing facilities in the Ringing Deeps. Both Alleria and Brinthe believe that the war golems that can be manufactured within the Ringing Deeps will help even the odds against Xal'atath and her nerubian forces.
Brinthe mentions that in her overlooking of the Ringing Deeps, she found a maintenance machine that led her to the defunct war golem facility. After properly introducing ourselves to the machine (you know, just earthen things, name's ZZ-01-47, but we'll just call her Zee-Zee!), we use it to scout the facility to see its status - And find out it is currently being raided by Goblins! They're part of an organization called the Darkfuse. Unexpectedly though, they are not scavenging the facility, as the War Golems hosted within are deactivated, but intact.
After scouting the facility, we return to Gundargaz with Brinthe to consult with Dagran, Moira Thaurissan's son - Who has been serving as a great assistant to Brinthe. Dagran suggests the following:
We use the inactive golems in the Deepforge Golemworks to defeat the Darkfuse Goblin leader, breaking the Darkfuse morale and resulting in them fleeing the facility;
Once the Golemworks is ours, we need to reactivate the nearby Waterworks, which are overrun with Kobolds and Elementals;
And we'll also need to reactivate the Shadowvein Extraction Site, to gather raw materials to help in the creation of new War Golems. The Extraction site has been inactive for quite some time.
Our first stop is by the Waterworks, where we help reactivate the wheels that are used to power up the facility while dealing with Elementals in the area. After cleaning up the Elementals and wax remnant from the Kobolds, we're asked to enter into the Waterworks Delve, completing it to gain access to the area clogged up by the Kelp Elementals, and allowing us to restore the facility.
After bringing the Waterworks back to functionality, we then go to the Shadowvein Extraction Site, where we meet with the Zee-Zee, the maintenance machine we met previously. With the help of Zee-Zee, we first restore the water power (brought from the Waterworks) to the boilers in the Extraction Site, then we use Zee-Zee's arc welder to repare machines that do the actual ore extraction, and then clean up some infestation in the crushing areas.
With the Waterworks and the Shadowvein Extraction site back to activity, we return to the Deepforge Golemworks, where we're asked to wreak havoc, cause mayhem, and take the facility back!
With the Deepforge Golemworks once again taken back and reactivated, the Machine Speakers can finally aid on the efforts against Xal'atath by creating War Golems! We return to Dornogal to deliver the good news to Alleria, completing Chapter 4 of the max-level War Within campaign.
Chapter 5, A Light in the Dark, is currently not testable, and probably will not be testable at all for the duration of the War Within Beta. With this, we're fully done with the War Within campaign... for now!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post