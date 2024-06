WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!

Chapter 3: News from Below

Executor Nizrek: Do you see that? Nothing! Decidedly odd for the City of Threads.

Executor Nizrek: The freshly ascended are usually flitting about the Umbral Bazaar. Where have they gone?

---

Widow Arak'nai: Smuggling is common enough in the city, but from the Maddening Deep? Unusual and concerning.

Widow Arak'nai: I need to know where they're taking that bile, why, and for whom.

---

Anub'azal: Gathering supplies? Marching out? I've heard nothing of this!

Anub'azal: Make no mistake, this is preparation for war--and none thought to inform me. This bodes ill indeed.

Lilian Voss: We're in. Now let's get what we came for and get out before we're caught.

Y'tekhi: My dear Lilian, where's the fun in that?

---

The apothecary gives you a questioning look.

Y'tekhi: This is a dangerously unstable formulation. Intriguing.

Lilian Voss: Wonder if that's what they've been feeding the monstrosity outside.

---

Transformatory Evolutionist: Our experiments are not for overcrawler eyes!

Y'tekhi: Hmm. This experiment dates back to Neferess's reign. Ansurek has been stewing on this a long time.

---

Y'tekhi: That thing... is Neferess?

Lilian Voss: Y'tekhi. We should asses our options.

Lilian Voss: Nefer-who?

Y'tekhi: Our dear departed queen. I wonder if the Weaver knew about this.

Y'tekhi: We go to her. Now.

Lilian Voss: We should be careful. We don't know what that thing can do--

Y'tekhi: That thing is my queen. I will not leave her chained!

Y'tekhi: Bring me whatever bile they have lying around. I'll melt her chains myself if I have to.

---

Lilian Voss: What are you doing? You're going to get us all killed.

Y'tekhi: I know exactly what I'm doing.

---

Y'tekhi: Who's going to stop me? You? Hah!

Y'tekhi: Not now!

Y'tekhi: Stay back!

The player is stopped before they can destroy the final shackle.

Xal'atath assumes control of Y'tekhi, engaging them through the black blood in their system.

Lilian grabs the player and the two try to escape on her bat.

Just as they think they're safe, Y'tekhi tears them out of the sky, into the city below.



Lilian Voss: Y'tekhi is... not themselves. We need to do something.

Lilian Voss: You stop them. I've got your back.

Y'tekhi: You? You are a worm! She will devour everything!

Xal'atath: Too late!

Xal'atath: <Evil Laughter>

--

Lilian Voss: Easy there, agent.

Lilian Voss: Let's get them away from prying eyes. Figure out our next move.

Lilian Voss: I told her about Y'tekhi and the convoy. You can tell her about everything we found inside the lab. Good luck.

---

Widow Arak nai: Neferess... my queen... lives?

Widow Arak'nai: No, as you describe it, she is but a shell of herself. It would have been better if they'd just killed her...

Lilian Voss: You're wrong.

Widow Arak'nai: Am I? One monster has sympathy for another?

Lilian Voss: True death is the end of the story. Anything before that is workable.

Lilian Voss: Let's go, <Player>. We've got a report to give topside.

---

Alleria Windrunner: Report, Voss? What's down there?

Lilian Voss: Black Blood. They're hauling it up to Hallowfall. And... you won't like this.

Lilian Voss: Those ascended nerubians... Xal'atath can stick her fingers right into their minds. They put up a hell of a fight.

Alleria Windrunner: A tactic she uses all too often... we'll have to account for that when we face her again. Thank you, Voss.