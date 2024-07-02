The War Within Log-In Title Screen Music

Guess I’ll be muting the music while logging in. That screech Jesus Christ.
If that's Hallowfall theme coming on in the middle, then the whole zone is gonna have some great music i bet. Excited.
I dig it
I rather much see the sword in the desert as a login screen than whatever this is. It doesnt scream the usual "World of Warcraft"-esque feel like the others back then. Sad to be honest. I will still play it, but just with the thought in mind that we had some really cool login screens in the past.
This is SO GOOOOOOOODDDDD
cant believe theyre actually going ahead with that terrible login screen.
The WoW leitmotif will always get me, so I'm glad it's back. Just wish the song didn't fizzle out so soon, and that the splash screen itself wasn't so bland.It's decent, will fit pretty well with the Warband screen.