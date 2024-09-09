The War Within Hotfixes for September 9th - Lost Diary Fixed

"Fixed a bug that was causing some cosmetic items from previous expansions to incorrectly drop for the wrong class or spec, and in some cases for multiple items to drop when only one was intended."Is this about the Unity gear from Maldraxxus? I heard people complaining they were getting mail on a plate wearer etc, and getting known pieces which made collecting ever more of a chore.
So can you loot the diary again or do you need a fresh alt who hasn’t looted the diary yet?
kobold pick axe still bugged just want to finish the treasures achievement lol
hello,blizzard why the !@#$ are you ignoring rogues so much? can you please fix the @#$%ing dealthstalker with echoing reprimand bug?
That Stormbringer change is AWESOME. It's ultimately just a QoL change but it makes playing with that Hero Talent tremendously easier since you can't waste Tempest procs anymore, and it's nice that they did something similar for Stormkeeper.Really glad they did that.
Still no fix for the Kobold Pickaxe not appearing, huh?
Officially went the entire week without being able to queue the brawl for the week. Wonderful
"Fixed a bug that caused Hammer of Light to not go away as expected."It is now disabled after the first cast goes off. As soon as you press it, it goes back to Eye of Tyr. Welp... guess we gotta wait for another hotfix now.
"Fixed a bug that caused Hammer of Light to not go away as expected" so, that good feeling of being a fun and strong class was a bug? lol
they should keep this bug on, the damage was similar to assa rogues and demo warlocks
The Tempest change is so good! Always nice to greatly reduce the need for WA.
This "fix" on Hammer of Light is SO DUMB. The whole reason that it requieres 5 holy power to cast make it a little fun to charge a big button to use on a small window of time... making it a one time use is bland, boring and not rewarding AT ALL.
The Carved Crest reward for Renown 11 with Council of Dornogal is still not fixed nor i have recieved anything in the mail to compensate the lost.