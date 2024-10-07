The War Within Hotfixes for October 7th, 2024 - Nerf to Timewalking Badges for Alts from Timewalking Quests

Hotfixes

Warlock



Demonology



Fixed an issue where Empowered Legion Strike would be consumed by other abilities.

The Dawnbreaker



Addressed an issue where Void Emissary can cause Speaker Shadowcrown to reset.

In Mythic+ dungeons, Mace of Transformed Bone now provides a consistent amount of Strength.

Gear purchased from Renown quartermasters can no longer be disenchanted.

The Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking quest "Disturbance Detected: Ulduar" will now reward 300 badges for repeat completions. As before, it rewards 500 badges the first time on your account.

The Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking quest "The Unstable Prism" will now reward 200 badges for repeat completions. As before, it rewards 500 badges the first time on your account.



Developers’ notes: Now that Timewarped Badges are Warbound, we want the activity of playing alts to provide a modest bonus. Some players are holding a great many badges, and we hope the upcoming Timewalking vendor updates will provide an outlet for them. We will continue to watch how this economy goes in a Warbound world. Future Timewalking weeks will also have their version of this quest updated.

Fixed an issue where the flag in Eye of the Storm could be picked up while immune after being dropped.

Mage



Frost



Fixed an issue where Mages could stand inside their Ice Wall to avoid line of sight.

Prince Thunderaan’s Squall now increases in damage every cast, his Chain Lightning should no longer fail to cast, the damage of his Lightning Cloud and Cyclonic Winds has been increased, and Lightning Cloud now afflicts damage more frequently.

Players may now learn both Armorsmithing and Weaponsmithing at the same time.

The Blackwing Lair Trials can no longer be disabled once Nefarian has been defeated.

