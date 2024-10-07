The War Within Hotfixes for October 7th, 2024 - Nerf to Timewalking Badges for Alts from Timewalking Quests

Live Posted 2 hours ago by
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Sign In to Post a Comment
123
123
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please log in or register an account to add your comment.