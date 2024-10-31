This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The War Within Hotfixes for October 31st - Dark Ranger Hunter Fixes
Live
Posted
34 minutes ago
by
Jaydaa
Blizzard has posted hotfixes for October 31st which includes the
Dark Ranger Hunter ninjapulling fixes
reported earlier.
October 31, 2024
Classes
Death Knight
Blood
Applied the recent Heart Strike tuning update to Dancing Rune Weapon Heart Strikes.
Hunter
Withering Fire will now consistently fire 3 Black Arrows and its target selection has been improved.
Withering Fire will now consistently fire the first shot in a Withering Fire barrage at your target if they are a valid enemy target.
Shadow Surge will no longer damage breakable crowd-controlled targets.
Hunter’s Prey’s target selection will now more-rigorously filter out-of-combat targets when casting multiple Kill Shots or Black Arrows.
Fixed an issue where Black Arrow and Withering Fire could hit targets that are breakable crowd controlled.
Black Arrow’s periodic damage will no longer cancel breakable crowd control.
Paladin
Lightsmith: Fixed an issue causing Tempered in Battle’s health transfer to break crowd-control effects.
Events
Hallow’s End Water Buckets should now have a greater impact on Headless Horseman fires.
Once again, Zidormi is ready to assist players in joining in the Hallow’s End festivities in Tirisfal Glades.
Transmogrification
Fixed an issue where all Concourse of the Forgotten Reservoir and Noetic of the Forgotten Reservoir appearances could not be transmogged in some circumstances.
World
Resolved an issue where players on a level 60+ character who entered Oribos could be trapped by Fatescribe Roh-Tahl.
WoW’s 20th Anniversary
Fixed an issue that was causing some players to not see the quest “An Original Path Through Time” after the weekly reset.
1
Comment by
Swiff690
on 2024-10-31T20:34:48-05:00
Havoc dh buffs?
Comment by
FczkDA
on 2024-10-31T20:55:39-05:00
Fixed an issue that was causing some players to not see the quest “An Original Path Through Time” after the weekly reset.
Okay but it's still only giving 1 (a singular) Timewarped Badge.
Comment by
PomGuy
on 2024-10-31T21:02:40-05:00
Resolved an issue where players on a level 60+ character who entered Oribos could be trapped by Fatescribe Roh-Tahl.
Is anyone able to confirm whether any alts affected by this bug are now able to speak to Roh-Tahl on their balcony by the inn to switch to Threads of Fate? Or is this alt condemned to never be part of my SoD mount farm?
1
