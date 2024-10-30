The War Within Hotfixes for October 30th - Shaman Bug Fixes, Nerub-ar Latency Fixes

Genuinely thought my internet was on the fritz, glad the Nerub-ar stuttering is over.
These are all well and good but I'm just wondering when/if they will address the bug that makes it so that Eternity Surge sometimes doesn't give Essence Burst for Devastation Evoker. If the Developers could look into that too that would be greatly appreciated.
"Fixed an issue that could cause teleports to send you to the wrong destination."Effing great, I was sick and tired of these moffos portals teleporting me into these moffos fatigue zones :DLiterally every time I took the portal from Tanaris/Caverns to Stormwind, I was teleported somewhere in the sea, fatigue zone, almost-ish near Theramore?It felt like my Uber driver was kicking me to the curb because my CC was getting declined :D
I just tried the teleport to Stormwind from the Caverns of Time. I still got teleported to the ocean.
The name of this patch is "Shaman bugs".