The War Within Hotfixes for October 1st

so basically its a tinderbox nerf, because the fastest delve now can drop up to 5 different rare reagent with low chance
Well frost mages... your reign of terror in Dornogal is over!
Okay, nice hotfixes for demo. Now, give us a buff.
But on to the real question, when will they hotfix the mace from GB to have the same strength as all other maces of equivalent ilvl? Been bugged for ages having around 400 less strength than all other 619 ilvl one handers (as an example). And yes, I have made a bug report and several forum posts. Hoping wowhead will make a random article on it, cause things dont get fixed if you dont have a voice.
Will they ever fix horde reputations for those who race changed to earthen?
i wonder what was exact health nerf to zek'vir in zek'vir lair on ? difficulty? coz i was there and couldnt feel that much difference is there were at all