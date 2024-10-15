The War Within Hotfixes for October 15th, 2024

Hotfixes

Death Knight



An issue causing Subduing Grasp to be applied to the current target rather than the Death Grip target has been resolved.

When Xal'atath's Bargain: Oblivion is active, Oblivion Crystals now move towards a player if they fail to find an enemy in combat.

When Xal'atath's Bargain: Voidbound is active, the player buff effects are now 20% Versatility and 30% Cooldown Reduction (was 50% Cooldown reduction and 15% increased healing received).

The Necrotic Wake



The effects of Bloody Javelin no longer stack.

Skeletal Monstrosity's enemy forces contributions increased by 20%.

Surgeon Stitchflesh's health reduced by 20%.

Stitchflesh's Creation's Festering Rot damage reduced by 30%

Skarmorak's health reduced by 10%.

Skarmorak is now stunned for 4 seconds (was 2 seconds) after Fortified Shell is broken.

Skarmorak's Crystalline Eruption damage reduced by 15%.

Void Speaker Eirich's health reduced by 10%.

Increased the cooldown of Entropic Reckoning.

The Silken Court



Mote duration before explosion increased to 20 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Fixed an issue with Anub'arash not casting Spike Storm if in the very middle of the room when it burrows.

"Emissary of War" should now progress its criteria when players complete a Season 1 Heroic dungeon.

Fixed an issue where Nerub-ar Finery for “The Finer Things” would continue to drop after reaching the intended weekly cap.



Developer’s note: Players with an unintended surplus of Finery will not be able to turn in the extras.

Tier 2 belt tokens no longer drop in Blackwing Lair. Prince Thunderaan still drops two belt tokens, and his single loot table for unique gear has been split in two.



Developers’ notes: The BWL change should result in players seeing more set pieces from other gear slots from Nefarian and the bonus chests. Prince Thunderaan’s split loot table now grants players an extra item every kill.

