The War Within Hotfixes for November 14th - 20th Anniversary Now A Sanctuary

Wow hotixes for the 14th through the 20th! Wowhead has some impressive powers
Oh, so you guys buffed the seven classes under ww and made it the last one and then there is no class tuning? Great job Blizzard
Who would've thought that an open world zone attracting players from all level ranges would turn into players griefing others?Blizzard will never learn.
Not even in my wildest dreams I would imagine someone talking "Due to the horrors of repeated acts of violence at the Anniversary grounds" on a PVP game called world of WARcraft.
Wasn't it already a sanctuary? The hell?
I never saw any conflicts in the anniversary area. not once. Feels odd that I missed out on partaking in griefing low levels. Oh well, it's nice to be able to log out instantly finally.