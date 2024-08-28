The War Within Hotfixes for August 28 - Leveling Scaling, Azj-Kahet Treasures, Brann Damage Reduction

Khaz Algar Lore Hunter has been temporarily removed. We will fix and restore this Achievement in a future patch.

Adjusted the scaling of enemies in War Within leveling content to increase their health, bringing the duration of combat more in line with expected WoW behavior. This change is most noticeable at level 70, and has a reduced impact as your level increases. Enemies at level 80 and above are unchanged.



Developers’ notes: We’ve seen data and heard a great deal of feedback that players coming into Khaz Algar with endgame Dragonflight gear were extremely powerful relative to that initial content. It is entirely intended that effort put into gearing translates into a significant combat advantage at the start of a new expansion, but the values we’ve been seeing are extreme, often not even allowing time for normal combat rotations. This disparity also caused mixed-level groups to experience skewed results, with lower-level players contributing drastically more than level 80s.

Death Knight



Blood



An issue causing The Blood is Life to not take line-of -sight into account has been resolved.

An issue causing Trollbane’s Icy Fury not taking line of sight into account has been resolved.

Evokers that have been boosted are now able to access their Specializations and Talent window.

Chronowarden



Fixed an issue where Instability Matrix was not reducing the cooldown of empower spells when Tip the Scales was used.

Sentinel is now removed from player controlled units upon being crowd controlled.

Marksmanship



Volley no longer prevents Marksmanship Hunters from auto-attacking.

Sunfury



Gravity Lapse now properly targets 5 units.

Gravity Lapse now properly affects nearby units, even if its primary target is immune to Roots.

Templar



An issue with Zealous Vindication casting Empyrean Hammer on secondary targets instead of the main target has been resolved.

Restoration



Fixed an issue causing Primordial Wave to benefit from Undulation at the incorrect time. The bonus healing will now benefit while the Undulation bonus is active and a Healing Wave is cast.

Protection



Fixed an issue that could allow Into the Fray to stack higher than intended.

You can now call Brann Bronzebeard to gather near you from the Explorers’ League Supplies if he manages to wander off on his own.

While Brann works on improving his ability dodging skills, the amount of damage that he takes from enemies has been reduced.

Corrected an issue where Companion Experience items can persist in the inventory instead of being consumed upon loot.

Earthcrawl Mines



Fixed an issue where players could end up being feared through a door, causing progress to be blocked.

Fixed an issue where Karnk and Pagsly would not follow the player properly.

Fixed an issue where enemies on the step Deal with Drunks could get stuck at 1% health during the Theater Troupe event.

Skyriding is now available in Isle of Dorn after “Secure the Beach” has been completed at least once on the account.

The Azj-Kahet Nerubian Pheromone Secreter now becomes available at Renown 7 (was Renown 6).

Unique, one-time lootable treasures in Azj-Kahet are no longer on a 60-90 minute public respawn. They now spawn for and are available personally for each player until looted.

Fixed an issue with Sureki Zealot’s Insignia where healing from player pets and guardians was not reattributed to their owning player when granting Sureki Zealot’s Oath.

Reinforced-Wax Plating damage reduction reduced by 50%.

Antique Bronze Bullion may now be deleted.

For a limited time, Awakened Vendors in Valdrakken are still available for those who have bullion to trade away.

The Nerubians got in trouble for the price of their translation potion. Potion of Polymorphic Translation: Nerubian is now available for 33 kej (was 500).

Hallowed Glowfly no longer incorrectly appears in The Ringing Deeps.

Waxwick is no longer tradeable.

Brawl: Deepwind Dunk has been replaced with Brawl: Comp Stomp this week, it will return in the normal slot next brawl rotation.

Resolved an issue that caused enemies in Epic Battlegrounds to have more health and deal more damage than intended.

Sergeant Wilson and Nassar have arrived in the Contender’s Gate in Dornogal for players of questionable repute to sign up as a Mercenary in battlegrounds.

Darkmoon Faire profession quests no longer give Artisan’s Acuity.

Darkmoon Faire profession quests now also grant Dragon Isles specialization knowledge for players who know the associated Skill Line. This is not displayed in the list of possible rewards to maintain UI tidiness.

Fixed an issue preventing weekly Enchanting quests from being available.

Alchemy



Algari Potion Cauldron and Algari Flask Cauldron no longer require Artisan’s Acuity to craft.

Algari Potion Cauldron and Algari Flask Cauldron no longer require Artisan’s Acuity to craft. Algari Potion Cauldron’s charges have been increased to 80 (was 40). The cost to craft has been adjusted by a similar proportion.

The cost of Meticulous Experimentation has been increased, its cooldown reduced to 20 hours (was 24 hours) and it now guarantees a recipe when used.



Developers’ notes: We saw feedback regarding the cooldown increase here and felt it was unnecessary when paired with the improvements to Wild Experimentation. Rather than increase it, it has been decreased to 20 hours to give some flexibility for tight play schedules.

On’heia was missing from the wildcamp for quest “Open Communications” for some players. He has seen fit to return.

Addressed an issue preventing intended steps for “Awakening the Machine” while Speaker Kuldas was a questgiver.

Fixed an issue where some Legion quests were unable to be completed once The War Within had been started.

Made placing Meaty Bait optional for the quest “In a Pinch.” The boss will now respawn if he hasn’t been killed but the meat has been placed. Moved a Deepflayer’s flying path away from the boss so it would stop engaging him.

Quests that grant rewards from the renown track should now be available without being level 80.

Wild Experimentation has had its success chances slightly increased, and failure chances slightly reduced.Recent Catastrophe’s duration has been reduced to 10 minutes (was 15 minutes).Formulated Courage now prevents explosions when performing Wild Experimentation.Increased the chance to discover recipes with Thaumaturgy.Fixed a bug that caused Vicious Flask honor gains to stop functioning and display tooltip errors upon dying.