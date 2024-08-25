The War Within Early Access: Loremaster Achievement Cannot Be Completed

Honestly i feel like they delayed it for EA
Also if you are doing Sojourner of Isle of Dorn be warned if you are on a alt that did not complete up through ringing deeps, you will not be able to do it. Just did every quest but one and i have to do through ringing depths to complete it.
This is rather frustrating. I've been working towards this achievement myself, and knowing that I'm artificially timegated behind 1 weekly turn-ins and 2 a bug that who knows when Blizz will fix, really sucks. I just wanted to unlock normal flying.
Atleast BTWQuest is saying Striking Steel is locked behind a Weekly Reset and some other quests aswell.
Dang, was wondering where the last 2 parts where, this the first time loremaster ever been time gated?