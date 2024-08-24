The War Within Early Access: 584 Gear Available at Renown Vendors

Already got three pieces from renown vendors and partially upgraded a couple to ilvls 603 and 597
Sojourning the areas gives you juuuust enough rep and Resonance Crystals to afford them by the way.
Everyone remember, there is a limit to how many upgrade materials you can get per week. Don't go spending all of it on these lower items if you plan on doing higher content. I am not saying everyone has to plan your voyage out, but it's wise to think a week ahead.EDIT: Also, look at what stats help your class out. 571 > 584 if the secondary stats are not suitable for your class.EDIT #2: Personally, I am doing every single quest and finishing loremaster before I even think about gear. Once I am done with every quest, with the random chance that rewards may roll very nicely, I'll then consider looking at Rep gear.
how are people getting high renown and getting 2600 Resonance crystal? im legit stuck at 4 and its hard to increase right now for me
anyone know if these items will be catalysable once s1 starts? it currently shows them as not eligible
