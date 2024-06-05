The War Within Delve Achievements Unobtainable Once Season 2 Starts

I have mixed feelings about this.
Presumably this means each season will have a new "boss."
Seasonal achievements like pvp, raids and m+I'm not sure why someone would complain about this.
Basically the same thing we have right now with M+/PvP rating tied to seasons. I kinda wish they'd do away with the FOMO stuff but it's nothing new.
They don't look or sound that special no loss here, still think delves are pretty cool in general.
Ugh, I knew itThey said they wanted to bring 'seasonal content' to outdoor/solo spaces. Not particularly pleased with it.
Cause 90% of WoW players live to do nothing but cry about stuf
This implies each season will have a unique Tier 13 boss? Pretty neat.
This is hardly news, slow day?Wow a game with a ton of seasonal content, has seasonal achievements for something... Who would have f-ing guessed?PS: People who keep arguing "hurr FOMO" need to get a grip. Go find something actually worthwhile to care about.
I like that delves will get a similar achi to Cutting Edge/Curve/Keystone master.