The War Within Datamined Class Changes - Fire Mage and Affliction Rework

Still waiting on that shaman rework, closet thing we've had was the Shadowlands Alpha one that was scrapped
Nice Title, at least we know it isn't AI generated
Still waiting for the overdue hunter rework - the class with the most 2-point nodes and plenty of "ability does 5% more damage nodes".
>affliction rework>first change is making malefic rupture baseline
I just died reading the affliction changes :( did they honestly remove soul flame? double down on MR? THis is....
looks like affliction is getting way more aoe on abilities and more focus on corruption prayge for beta access
Nice Hunter rework! Oh wait. Good on mages to have a dev that cares.
Very interesting.....(Ret Changes)
Can wowhead stop using "Rework" so liberally? This is not a rework, its talent tuning and a reshuffle at best. Rogues didnt get a rework, they got a talent revamp, mages didnt get a rework, they got a talent revamp, Demon Hunter didn't get a rework, they got a talent revamp.DK isnt getting a rework, theyre also getting a talent revamp.The only spec to actually get a rework is ret pally.
shaman & dk devs where you at?
Why did anyone in their right mind think that blizz was going to remove MR from Aff lol, they were never going to do that. I'm glad they removed Siphon Life as an active ability though