The War Within Datamined Class Changes Build #3 - New Hero Talent Trees

*cries in shaman*
shaman talent will drop 3 weeks before the beta. no beta changes.no fixes until 11.0.123456(whatever).
Dk rework wen?
As a warlock, I'm glad I don't have to scroll as far to see my changes since shaman doesn't exist anymore.
Meanwhile shamans r out here like X_x
You forgot one:Destruction warlock - We don't give two shats. Seriously... Not a single hero talent feels "destro-like". It's all sumon demons here and sumon demons there and if you don't want that... Here have a dot... It realy feels bad and disconnected for destro. But hey! Happy for al the demonology guys tho!
Outlaw Fatebound adds RNG on top of RNG and that is IMO hilarious.Now they have Dice and Coin Flips, let's just add Cards so they can play Hold'em now.
bruh at this point im almost like 90% there where im gonna change classes from Elemental Shaman to Mage or Lock at this point lmao. i know this is early and its alpha so more to come, but its crazy how mages and locks are getting changes again (not really a big problem ) when they got a lot during Dragonflight. \like where is this love for Shaman (elemental imo) at?
Archon sounds extremely underwhelming to me. The triple halo pulse seems fun but apart from that it is a complete mess. Buffing Surge of Insanity? Why? And SoI should proc ghosts? Why? It is so insignificant in the spec design. And the last talent is literally a buff to PW:Forti? What? It feels like someone's shift just ended and they had to be done with that talent within 10 seconds before they leave. Please, you can do better.
Giving moonkin form to all specs when?(I'm going to be really salty if I lose moonkin form as a guardian druid. :( )
Good things shamans have Ankh, because they are going to need it with these changes.
Having your abilities viability left to a virtual coin toss sounds terrible(rogue)Nerfing SoV to buff Wall is good, SoV was already garbage. Might need a spellology degree to track mage spell interactions but at least if you like to play mage its all good news for you.Not really sure where the Havoc nerfs are, maybe they shadowmelded.
Ele Shaman gameplay is fine, just buff the damage by 100% and we can stand on par with other classes.
Lmao. “Hey we heard you hate the RNG of dice rolling, how about another RNG on top of that RNG?”
Still no Shaman LOLOLOLOLOL