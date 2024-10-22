The War Within Class Guides Updated for Patch 11.0.5 - Better Visualize your Spec Rotation with Timelines

It would be very handy to have this converted into an addon or WA, to give people a hand in their rotations :)
It's not. Its a terrible way to visualize stuff. It takes way too much space and its way too cluttered and confusing compared to a simple written rotation.
now can we have 2 guide writers for destruction and demonology that actually play that speccs?
So original.
I dislike these timeline displays compared to a simple written list, mainly because if i'm looking up guides it's probably for a class i don't already know how to play, which means i dont have all of the spell icons memorized. This means seeing a timeline full of spell icons tells me basically nothing at first glance compared to a sequenced list containing the names of the abilities. I'm sure lots of people will find them useful but I'll take 10 lines of text over a page and a half of timelines wider than my screen any day of the week.
Not a fan of timelines especially for rogues where it has to be made into a flowchart format. It was much better with written and allowing us to check the skills we were talented into.
It's kind of funny, because not every guide writer implements this solidly, but rather half-heartedly. Perhaps wowhead should create proper guidelines for the guide writers so that they are relatively uniform.
Keep doing what you're doing, it looks good.Also nice to see I'm basically doing the augmentation rotation correctly. Gotta stretch out that buff as much as possible for your teammates, because it's basically the only thing you're useful for...The spec really needs a rework to feel more like a support spec rather than a weak dps that also happens to make allies a bit stronger.
Having an actual "Changelog" that shows you in detail what was changed in the guides and why, rather than the one now that just shows "edited by xyz", would make perfect sense to be called "Changelog" and very useful for readers to if and why they have to copy new talent strings or not. Etc..