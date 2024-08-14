The War Within Campaign Intro Beta Test Tomorrow, August 15th

Please join us for a special test on the War Within Beta realms tomorrow, Thursday, August 15 at 1:30 p.m. PDT(4:30 p.m. EDT, 22:30 CEST).



At that time, only a special realm named “Launch Test” will be available for testing.



Please log into the Launch Test realm and copy your live character or use a level 70 character template and then head to Dalaran. At 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT, 23:00 CEST), we’ll simulate a full expansion launch. Testers should receive the quest to start the expansion intro experience at that time.



Thereafter, we’ll play through the expansion intro and all the way into the first zone, the Isle of Dorn. We’ll aim to end the test at around 3:30 p.m. PDT (6:30 p.m. EDT, 00:30 CEST) and we’ll return other test realms to service thereafter.



Thank you and we’ll see you in Dalaran!

