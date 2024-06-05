The War Within Beta on the Battlenet Launcher

World first comment.LET ME INNNNNN!
omg i'm tearing up
Shoutout to all my rich fellers out there, happy beta day!
waiting.........
too slow wowhead, started to download it at 7PM when it appears on the launcher :D
11.0 PTR is also available to downloadl
I can't decide whether I want to take part in it or not... I don't want my first true experience with TWW spoiled, but I'm also slightly bored with retail atm.
Anyone know when the servers actually go live for EU?
... im not seeing it.
*!@# that we cant play it its offline
what is PTR TWW 11.0 guys? is it beta?
Servers are red and says incompatible... great start :D
What do people think the Beta is for?
And for whomst is the beta available for? I bought the epic edition and it is not in my launcher. Restarted the launcher and everything. No dice. I love waiting.
Servers are still on 'Incompatible'. They are probably slowly booting everything up so that it has a little bit of a rough start.
Log out and back in, in launcher. That made War Within Beta and TWW 11.0 PTR show up in list of installable apps under WoW selection in launcher.