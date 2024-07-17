The War Within Beta Instability - Known Issues Expected to be Fixed by Next Build

Your game may crash when you enter or exit Delves, or sometimes you may get stuck unable to log out and have to force-close the client.

There may be situations in which hearthing results in a crash.

Heroic Dungeon queues may instantly fail.

With today’s new build update, we’re tracking a number of stability issues that we’re expecting for testers to experience until we apply fixes and/or deploy the next build.For example:Please feel free to report any bugs you encounter using the in-game bug reporter, as always.Thank you!